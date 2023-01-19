F1 History: Own the Car that Launched Michael Schumacher's Racing Career

Michael Schumacher's Jordan 191 from his first F1 race has gone up for auction.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's first F1 car is up for auction.

The F1 icon had his first Formula 1 entry in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix where he out-qualified his Jordan teammate Andrea de Cesaris, starting in seventh position. Unfortunately, he had to retire from the race in the first lap when the Jordan 191 encountered a clutch problem.

Despite his early retirement from the race, the German driver had shown he had the potential in the sport and was signed with Benetton where he won his first two world championship titles.

Schumacher is widely considered the best F1 driver of all time and so his Jordan 191 has become one of the most sought after cars in the industry. Sky Sports did a feature on the car last year, with his son Mick, driving the car. Mick has just left the Haas F1 team and is heading into 2023 as a reserve driver for Mercedes, who Michael made his F1 comeback with.

The car was last sold roughly eighteen months ago and is back up for auction with Bonhams who have put an estimate of £1.25 - £1.75 million.

According to Motor Sport Magazine, the car hasn't been driven, apart from the Sky Sports feature, since Speedmaster Cars took ownership of it 18 months ago.

Schumacher went on to win five more championship titles with Ferrari and holds the record of number of championship wins alongside Lewis Hamilton. Schumacher was in a horrific skiing accident in December 2013 and the family have been extremely private about his condition since, with sporadic updates. However, fans are still sending their hopes to see the F1 icon again and for his recovery.

Mick recently melted fans hearts with some throwback photos of him and his dad on his 54th birthday. The whole F1 world keeps Schumacher in their thoughts.