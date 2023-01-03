"The love you show for him in every moment is heart-warming"

Mick Schumacher has taken to his social media to wish his father, F1 icon Michael Schumacher, a happy birthday.

Posting the message along with two throw back photos, Mick wrote:

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever. Love you!"

Fans were quick to respond to Mick, who shared the same post to Twitter. One fan responded:

"Happy birthday to your dad. The love you show for him in every moment is heart-warming. Keep up Mick, your strength came from him and now you give him too. Hearing the name Michael Schumacher gives me same goosebumps as his v10 screaming."

Another fan replied:

"Congratulations with the birthday of your father. An exceptional human being and driver, but most of all a loving and caring man. I wish him health! Congrats Michael."

It is just over nine years since Michael Schumacher suffered severe brain injuries following a skiing accident. He was taken to hospital and put into a medically induced coma until the following June in 2014. There have not been very many updates on Schumacher since his accident as the family keep everything very private.

Mick Schumacher has just parted way with the Haas F1 team where he raced from 2021-2022. Since not having his contract extended with the team, it has been confirmed that Mick has signed with Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023.

Other birthday messages have been flooding in for Michael on social media, including from Formula 1, who wrote:

"306 Starts "91 Wins "68 Pole positions "155 Podiums "77 Fastest laps "7 World titles "The legendary Michael Schumacher turns 54 today"

Another Twitter user posted with a memory of Schumacher, writing: