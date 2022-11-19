F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: $1 Million Tickets Revealed For Ultimate Grand Prix Getaway Experience

The 2022 F1 season is coming to a close as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins and ends this weekend. But while some fans may be saddened by the lack of racing over the Winter holidays, it's the best time to start thinking about 2023.

Unfortunately, normally-priced tickets for a lot of next year's races have already been on sale and are likely sold out thanks to F1's huge popularity this year, but for the few that have $1 million to spend on a long weekend away, this is for you.

Formula 1 has partnered with the Wynn Las Vegas to offer an access-all-areas experience along with some of the most luxurious accommodation you'll ever see and indescribable experiences around the area for six people at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This includes access to the Wynn Grid Club, which can be found within the F1 Paddock Club, and is exclusive to VIPs around the track. And when the racing isn't on, you'll have access to opening ceremonies held at the hotel where you'll be brushing shoulders with some of the most influential people of the time from celebrities to businessmen. And don't forget the kick-off party that will launch this new level of racing in the United States.

While you'll of course be drinking responsibly, if you do get a little hot under the collar, you can always return to your accommodation that consists of a 5,829-square-foot two-story Encore. Three bedrooms, butler service 24/7, and marble en-suite bathrooms is the order of the weekend as well as a whirlpool tub if you fancy.

And if this wasn't enough, you can spend some time in the billiard room, tone up at the gym, or powder your nose in the powder room.

You'll be greeted upon arrival with a glass of Dom Pérignon and caviar, and an ambassador will be there to help you, and only you, over the four-day stay. There are meals and experiences planned for you, including a curated dinner menu prepped by executive chef Joshua Smith at Delilah, and a complimentary spa and salon treatment for before the race. You'll also have a complimentary round of golf at the iconic Wynn Golf Club if you feel you've had enough of racing for a few hours.

For every package sold, the hotel will donate $100,000 to local charities and you'll walk away with a lifetime membership to Wynn’s Private Access program that gives you a number of perks at their venues across the globe.

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans with unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” President of Wynn Las Vegas, Brian Gullbrants, said. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

The package, named the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience (rolls off the tongue), is now available to be purchased at the Wynn Las Vegas website for the aforementioned price of $1 million.

Thanks to Grand Tour Nation for giving us the heads up about this story.