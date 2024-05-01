F1 News: Adrian Newey Comments on Early Red Bull Exit
Adrian Newey has revealed his reasons for leaving Red Bull Racing earlier than expected. He announced a shifting focus beyond his current role at the Formula One team.
Adrian Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull Racing's most successful years, recently articulated his reasons for deciding to exit the team in the first quarter of 2025. This decision marks the end of an impactful era for Newey at Red Bull, a tenure during which he transformed the team's technical capabilities, leading them to multiple championship titles.
The renowned engineer has been a pivotal figure in the motorsport world, often credited with reshaping modern Formula One with his innovative designs and technical strategy. Newey joined Red Bull Racing in 2006, and since then, he has been a key component in their ascent from Formula One underdogs to dominant leaders. Under his guidance, Red Bull secured its first Constructors' Championship in 2010, which was followed by three consecutive titles. His vision also propelled drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to achieve individual glory.
Reflecting on his departure, Newey expressed a mixture of pride and nostalgia intertwined with a focus on future ambitions beyond the racetrack. He commented in the team's press release:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work.
"It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.
"On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."
Newey’s departure is a significant change for Red Bull Racing, possibly heralding new technical directions and strategies.