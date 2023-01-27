Alfa Romeo have revealed their new F1 title sponsor with a multi-year deal after parting ways with Orlen.

Making the announcement to social media, the team posted:

"New year, new dawn, new identity. Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023 #F1 season thanks to a new title partnership with one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands, @Stake."

This comes after the team removed Orlen from their title partner list but caused confusion with fans when putting the Polish back on after a day.

Stake is a crypto casino and sports betting platform which is has already had several sports sponsorship deals, including F1 driver Pietro Fittipaldi and his brother F2 driver Enzo Fittipaldi.

Managing Director of Sauber Group, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has released the following statement after the new partnership announcement:

“We welcome Stake as a new co-title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both. Formula One has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer. We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation programme that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

Co-Founder of Stake, Bijan Tehrani, has also released the statement below: