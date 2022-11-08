Skip to main content
F1 News: Alpine F1 Team opens the door for investment

Has Alpine opened the door for investment?

The Renault Group has published a press release indicating they are open to new investment into Alpine F1 Team. 

There has been significant discussion about several brands looking to invest in Formula 1, with Audi's announcement of its entry for 2026 arriving after months of speculation.

Porsche has also declared its interest in joining Formula 1, spending months negotiating with Red Bull. 

These talks ultimately collapsed, with Red Bull unwilling to give up a significant stake in their team to Porsche, which - at least for now - is still an unproven name in Formula 1. 

Andretti has also spent much of this year fighting for its entry into Formula 1, with the American-based team awaiting further information from the FIA. 

Stefano Domenicali has also indicated that more than four groups have expressed interest in joining F1, further emphasising the sports' recent surge in growth.

These names indicate Formula 1's rise in popularity, with several brands looking to capitalise on the sport's rapid ascension - which has been especially pronounced in America. 

Even Alpine's presence in F1 - having rebranded from Renault - is part of a concerted effort by the Renault Group to use the popularity of Formula 1 to grow the Alpine brand. 

Alpine's sales were negligible before the 2021 season, but its involvement in the sport has led to significant growth in its sales internationally.

The growth of the Alpine brand has been declared as one of the objectives for the team, with Laurent Rossi commenting on Alpine's increased brand exposure as a result of its involvement in Formula 1.

With that said, earlier today, the Renault Group's Press Release contained the following about Alpine:

"Alpine is set to expand globally with half of its future growth outside of Europe, leveraging commercial partnerships and investors support. 

"Alpine is open to capitalise on the financial valuation of its F1 Team assets"

Whilst these are just snippets of information in a very detailed Press Release; they still provide important insight. 

It must be stressed that it would be a stretch to suggest that Alpine is desperate or looking for immediate investment. 

Still, even a conservative interpretation would suggest that Alpine is open to investment from a third party. 

There is no shortage of interest in Formula 1, so it will be worth observing whether any further developments emerge from this declaration. 

