F1 News: Alpine Team Chief Holds Talks With Other Driver After Esteban Ocon Monaco GP Crash
Following a disruptive crash at the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine's team dynamics are under the microscope as team chief Bruno Famin held consequential discussions with another driver, potentially hinting at changes within the team. Esteban Ocon's aggressive maneuver on the tight Portier corner led to his early retirement and subsequent penalty, as well as damage to his teammate Pierre Gasly.
The incident at the Monaco Grand Prix not only ended disastrously for Esteban Ocon but also triggered immediate repercussions within his team. Ocon, attempting an aggressive overtake on teammate Pierre Gasly on lap one, compromised both their races as they collided and his car lifted off the ground, resulting in Ocon's retirement due to a suspension failure. Remarkably, Gasly salvaged the situation, managing to finish in tenth place, thereby securing a crucial point for Alpine.
Instantly, Alpine's management expressed their discontent, with Team Principal Bruno Famin vocalizing significant dissatisfaction over the mishap. Following this, Ocon received a five-place grid penalty set for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, complemented by a stern hint from Famin about imminent “consequences,” a sentiment he shared in his statement to Canal+.
Adding to the internal stir, Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reported observing a notable interaction between Famin and reserve driver Jack Doohan, suggesting possible alterations to their driver lineup might be on the horizon. Kravitz explained during Ted's Notebook:
“Let’s trot on down into Alpine because there is a story afoot, because Esteban Ocon almost took out his team-mate Pierre Gasly.
“Ocon went down the inside of Gasly at Portier, flipped him in the air, Ocon’s car had to go to the garage and had broken suspension, so he was out.
“For the stewards, he picked up a five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada, or whenever his next race might be. I’ll get to that in a second. He got a big shouting from Bruno Famin.
“Gasly though ran P10. Despite being annoyed about it, Gasly did pick up a point today. So well done Pierre Gasly. Ran P10, stayed P10."
Kravitz continued:
“Famin said that a decision will be made, Ocon put a tweet out saying ‘that’s absolutely my fault’, but the team aren’t letting us even try to talk to Bruno Famin about what this direct consequence will be for Esteban Ocon.
“I will say that I saw Famin on the roof of the Alpine pit building, he called Jack Doohan, the reserve driver, over for a chat. They had a chat. I don’t know what the chat was about. And then Jack Doohan left and went down the stairs.
“Now, I know that’s not exactly Woodward and Bernstein and Watergate, but it’s all I’ve got.
“How will the Esteban Ocon camp feel about that if it does happen? I should think pretty bad. Will that only mean that they defer the Esteban Ocon penalty for the next race he does, which would be the one after Canada which is Spain? Yes.
“But that’s all I’ve got for you. Sorry I can’t be more definitive about it. But yes, things are afoot. Things are afoot at the Alpine team.”