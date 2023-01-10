Matt Harman opens up on benefit both Alpine and Red Bull could be benefitting from.

Matt Harman, technical director at Alpine, has spoken about the "massive advantage" which Red Bull could also be benefitting from by not supplying any other teams with engines.

During an interview with RacingNews365, Harman explained that advantages of not supplying an engine to other F1 teams on the grid. Renault, now Alpine, used to provide engines to Red Bull up until 2019 when the team moved to Honda for their engines instead.

Harman explained the advantages of not supplying any other teams with engines, he explained:

"I think there is a massive advantage, and there is no distraction. "Having lived through being a works team and supplying others working on the engine side where we would have supplied others, there is always an element of distraction and things you always have to compromise to make sure your product can fairly interact with other chassis. "With us [Alpine], we don't have any of that. It's quite good that our conversations are all about first principles engineering, about how we're going to design and architect the engine, how it fits into a car organically – we don't have any conversations about any compromises."

He continued to add the benefits of working with other teams, like Renault used to, such as gaining knowledge from how the other teams problem solve. He added: