F1 News: Aston Martin team principal makes prediction on Lance Stroll's chances against Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll has the potential to surprise the paddock next season, says Aston team principal Mike Krack, as he prepares to face new teammate Fernando Alonso in 2023.

The Canadian driver was unable to outperform his teammate Sebastian Vettel in the last two seasons, due to a lack of pace and overall consistency.

Whilst it would be unfair to suggest that Stroll was utterly blown away by Vettel, his inability to deliver strong performances regularly has proven a weakness.

Considering this, many predict that Fernando Alonso will comprehensively outperform Stroll throughout the 2023 campaign.

Alonso will have to adjust and adapt to a new team, car and engine over the winter and pre-season, but he is still expected to perform at his typically high level.

Having competed in Formula 1 for over five years, Lance Stroll has an opportunity to defy the narrative and push Fernando Alonso with the same machinery.

However unlikely this scenario may appear, Aston's team principal Mike Krack is confident the 24-year-old can hold his own.

"It's important to remember that Lance has never really had a winning car in Formula 1.

"A car in which he can show what he's capable of - to really deliver his talent. It's up to us to give him and Fernando that.

"When Sebastian joined the team, people were saying Lance had no chance, but Lance has performed incredibly well against a four-time World Champion - they've been closely matched.

"People are saying the same thing now that Fernando [Alonso] is joining the team, but let's wait and see.

"Lance might just surprise a few people."

Stroll should be praised for his occasional moments of brilliance, which are often in tricky wet conditions - where the Canadian often shows solid pace.

Having claimed a Pole Position and several podiums in Formula 1, dismissing Stroll's respectable accolades would be unfair.

With that said, the Canadian driver still has to improve his consistency and deliver strong performances more frequently if he is to surprise the paddock next season.