Charles Leclerc has reflected on his 2022 season and has spoken about his relationship with rival Max Verstappen.

Leclerc started off the season on a high note with many thinking this might be the year he gets his first championship win, however, after countless car issues, strategical problems, and some driver errors, Verstappen's lead got too far from Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver explained in an interview with Motorsport-magazin.com that he is proud to be at the top of the grid alongside Verstappen after growing up together in the sport. They competed against each other in karting and then worked up the ranks to Formula 1. Lerclerc explained how their relationship has changed over the years:

"It's a more mature relationship. I said at the beginning of the year that if we fought each other at the end of the season, the relationship would definitely become more intense. That's part of the sport. Max has done a great job and I have a lot of respect for what he has achieved."

Leclerc is already looking ahead to 2023 and coming back in a position to be more competitive against Verstappen. Leclerc also spoke about his relationship with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who also showed great performance in the 2022 season. Leclerc revealed that they did not know each other very well before being teammates but that they now have a great relationship and work very well together.

He explained:

"We knew each other only briefly before his time at Ferrari. All I knew was that he told me once in Abu Dhabi that he would like to drive for Ferrari one day. But our relationship is very good. We are very competitive, but we work together to help the team."

Fans are already on the countdown for the 2023 season which opens with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March.