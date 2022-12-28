Skip to main content

F1 News: Tom Coronel Claims Impact Of Being Max Verstappen's Teammate Is Career Ending

Coronel believes Lando Norris made the right choice when signing with McLaren.

Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel has commented on the impact of being Max Verstappen's teammate on a driver's career. Coronel, who has raced in various motorsports including Formula 3, Formula Nippon, and the World Touring Car Championship, made the comments in an interview with Formule1.nl after Lando Norris revealed he had considered joining Red Bull Racing before signing a long-term contract with McLaren.

According to Coronel, Norris made the right decision in preserving his career by choosing to drive for McLaren. In the interview, Coronel stated: 

"Whether he should sit next to Max? No, then he will get the same as everyone else. Next to Max, your career just ends." 

These comments are supported by the performances of Verstappen's past teammates, including Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly, and Alexander Albon, who have all struggled to match Verstappen's level of success on the track.

Verstappen has been a dominant force in Formula 1 since his debut in 2015, winning two championships and setting the record for the most race wins in a single season with fifteen in 2022. His success helped Red Bull Racing win the constructor's championship that same year.

The Dutch driver has consistently outperformed his teammates and has proven to be a formidable competitor on the track. This level of success can be intimidating for drivers racing alongside Verstappen, and it is understandable why some may choose to take their careers in a different direction rather than risk being overshadowed by the two-time champion.

However, it is important to note that Verstappen's teammates have not necessarily had unsuccessful careers. Sergio Perez, for example, has had a strong career in Formula 1, having previously driven for teams such as McLaren and Racing Point (now Aston Martin). Similarly, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon have both achieved podium finishes and have continued to compete in the sport.

Ultimately, the decision to join a team as a teammate to a top performer like Max Verstappen is a personal one and depends on an individual driver's goals and priorities. Some may prefer the challenge and opportunity to measure themselves against the best in the sport, while others may prefer to focus on their own development and success at a different team.

