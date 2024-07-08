F1 News: Christian Horner Pokes Fun At Recent Helmut Marko Claims - 'How Would He Know?'
Red Bull Racing team advisor Helmut Marko recently claimed before the British Grand Prix that the RB20's new floor upgrade, adding six points of extra downforce, has provided a considerable boost, supposedly translating into a half-tenth per lap speed advantage. However, team principal Christian Horner has now offered a different perspective.
Marko explained during an interview with Sky Deutschland, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“We brought an update, which added up to six points. And that made up about half a tenth.”
Whilst speaking to the media, Horner commented::
"How would Helmut know?
“Firstly, I think the figure is incorrect.
“But I mean, it’s no secret that we have less development time than the others and we’re at the top of the curve so you’re into diminishing returns.”
He went on to add that there are "still gains to be had." He continued:
“I think there’s stuff that we have in the pipeline that whilst we are at the top of the curve, there are still gains to be had,” he explained.
“And inevitably, when it closes, it’s down to those marginal fine details that make the difference. And you know, the form is moving around a bit.
“Mercedes was strong today, McLaren was strong last week, we won the week before in Barcelona. I think out of this triple header, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Max hasn’t scored the most points.”
Despite the competition from McLaren and Mercedes, Red Bull continues to lead the Constructors' Championship with a 71-point lead on Ferrari. Max Verstappen has also maintained his lead in the Drivers' Standings with 255 points ahead of Lando Norris, who is in second position with 171 points.