F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo is in talks with multiple teams about a role as reserve driver, with Toto Wolff revealing interest from both Mercedes and Red Bull.

Ricciardo has committed to spending next year on the sidelines, focusing on returning to F1 in 2024 with the hopes of joining a top team.

The Australian has assured that he will remain active in the F1 paddock next year, unwilling to spend next season competing in other racing categories outside of Formula 1.

Ricciardo is expected to become a reserve driver next year, allowing him to stay connected within the paddock and react to the changes in the driver market.

There has been speculation linking Ricciardo to a Mercedes role in previous weeks, and new information suggests there is some truth to these reports.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Sky F1, Toto Wolff explained that Ricciardo is in talks with several teams about a reserve drive in 2023:

"I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull.

"For us, we very much like him. He's a great character.

"But we are not in a position yet [to say] who is going to be our third driver."

Ricciardo's 8-race victories make him quite overqualified for the reserve driver position, so there is no doubt that teams across the grid will pursue his services.

The 33-year-old has taken a tremendous risk by choosing to sit out the 2023 season, as there will be limited options on the grid as he plots his comeback.

Still, this year has demonstrated how quickly the F1 market can change and shift.

There will almost certainly be some openings; the question is whether Ricciardo is interested in the seats available and - of these - if he can convince teams to offer a contract.

While some will point to a possible Red Bull reserve role as the ultimate sign of his downfall, the next twelve months will prove how effective Ricciardo's strategy is.