Daniel Ricciardo brings the horsepower to the Austin GP.

Daniel Ricciardo has made possibly one of the best entrances to an F1 weekend at the Circuit Of The Americas for the Austin Grand Prix, today. 

McLaren shared the video to their social media accounts of Ricciardo making his arrival on a horse with a country singer walking beside him. Dressed in cowboy boots, an American flag jacket, and a cowboy hat, he knows how to grab fans attention.

 McLaren wrote to their Twitter followers:

"This video is real. We promise"

McLaren went on to share photos of the moment:

This is Ricciardo's last season with McLaren and with no confirmed seat for the 2023 season and mentions of him taking a year out before hopefully returning in 2024, this could be the start of Ricciardo making an iconic exit. 

It's safe to say fans are already loving this, flooding to social media. One Twitter user wrote:

"This is the most Daniel Ricciardo video I've ever seen and I can't explain why"

Another fan wrote:

"Danny Ric just add 1 horsepower to McLaren" [sic]

This Twitter user has made the best suggestion for Ricciardo's final race of this season in Abu Dhabi and we think someone, somewhere needs to make this happen.

This years Austin Grand Prix is set to be the biggest yet for the track with roughly 440,000 tickets sold, live music from Ed Sheeran and Green Day and an additional grand stand at Turn 6. 

