F1 News: Guenther Steiner shoots his shot at Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has been one of the most prominent subjects of conversation this season, with his F1 career turning on its head within months.

The Australian has effectively ruled himself out of an F1 seat next season, telling the media in Japan that he is now focusing on making his comeback in 2024.

Until that announcement, there was some speculation that Ricciardo might consider joining Haas, given the American outfit still has a vacant seat for the 2023 season.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Guenther Steiner has made clear that Haas would never dismiss a driver with Ricciardo's accolades:

"If he's interested in us, he's not shy to call me up. I am not going to chase him down.

"I want him to decide what he wants to do for himself first before being talked into something.

"For us, he would be a big hit. He was a race winner, and now he is without a job. He was a race winner just last year.

"I rate him as a driver. I have no idea why he doesn't perform right now. That's for him to figure out."

Whilst many held out hope that Ricciardo would find his way onto the 2023 grid, all indicators pointed towards his eventual confirmation that he will not be competing in F1 next season.

After all, the 8-time race winner had the opportunity to contact Haas at any point since the summer break, so it can be safely assumed the Australian never seriously considered a move to Haas.

Haas evidently lacks the resources to fight at the front of the field, but they can certainly provide the machinery for Ricciardo to rebuild his career.

If Ricciardo is to overlook such offers in the midfield, he must operate astutely to secure a top seat for his projected comeback in 2024.

Red Bull and Ferrari have two drivers on multi-year deals, and Lewis Hamilton has already spoken about extending his career beyond next season.

This could mean that Ricciardo's options when he tries to return are not especially appealing.

That said, the last few months in the F1 driver market demonstrate that anything can happen, so he must remain vigilant to see which opportunities present themselves.

In the meantime, Guenther Steiner's energies will be focused on Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg, the two drivers competing for a seat with the team next season.