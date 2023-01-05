"Gives me a lump in my throat"

Lewis Hamilton has made history being the first and only black Formula 1 racing driver as well as holding the record of number of championship wins alongside F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Fans have shared an old video of a young Hamilton talking about his aspirations of being the first black F1 driver, and people are going crazy for it.

Tanay Jaipuria shared the footage to Twitter, writing:

"Phenomenal video of a 12 year old Lewis Hamilton on his ambitions to become a Formula 1 driver. He’s incredibly mature and poised for his age"

The BBC show talks about Hamilton when he is just 12-years-old. They explain:

"At just 12-years-old, Lewis Hamilton has made racing history, he's won two major junior championship titles, already people in the know are saying he's got what it takes to be a Formula 1 racing driver. His brother Nick is his biggest fan."

The young Hamilton talks to the camera, saying:

"The reason I want to be a Formula One driver is because it's got a lot of speed in it. When I went to Belgium and saw the actual speed that they are doing, it was amazing because you don't actually think about it when you are watching TV. "My kart feels very powerful when I am in it, but imagine being in a Formula 1 car, must be very powerful that."

Hamilton went on to discuss the racism he had already faced at the time:

"In the past years, I have heard racist names being called to me. The first time it happened, I felt really upset. "I told my mum and dad, and I felt like I needed to get revenge on them. But lately, if anybody had said anything to me, I would just ignore them and get them back on the track."

The video has gone down well with fans who have said it gave them a "lump" in their throat. One user commented:

"This profile always gives me a lump in my throat. What a unique lad is Sir Lewis Hamilton. GOAT"

Another Twitter user commented:

"Seen this video a few times. Truly inspiring to see the focus and drive he had at this young age @LewisHamilton"

Someone else commented acknowledging Hamilton's father. They wrote: