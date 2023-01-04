Fernando Alonso has joined the Aston Martin team for the 2023 season and has now shared his new company car that comes as a perk of driving with the British team.

Taking to social media, the two-time champion excitedly revealed that he has been given an Aston Martin DBX 707 which is the company's luxury SUV:

"Expectations were exceeded. Dream car"

The DBX 707 has a 4.0 litre V8 engine providing 697 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. It has a maximum speed of 193 mph and can go from 0-62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

It was announced part way through the 2022 season that the Spanish driver would be parting ways with the Alpine team, who he had driven for since 2021. After the F1 world found out that Sebastian Vettel would be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, it was revealed that Alonso would replace him at Aston Martin.

Alonso explained that he decided to leave the team as he wanted a multi-year extension to his contract but they would only offer him one year, and Aston Martin were able to offer him the multi-year deal that he wanted.

Aston Martin finished in seventh place in the 2022 constructor's championship, although they got the same amount of points as Alfa Romeo who finished in sixth.

The two-time champion will be driving alongside Canadian driver Lance Stroll with Aston Martin. Stroll came fifteenth place in the driver's championship in 2022, whereas Alonso came ninth in the Alpine.

Alonso commented when he confirmed the move to Aston Martin: