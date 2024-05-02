F1 News: Fernando Alonso Urges 'Legend of the Sport' to Join Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso has openly expressed his desire for Adrian Newey, whom he referred to as a "legend of the sport," to join Aston Martin.
In what could be a significant shakeup in the Formula 1 paddock, Fernando Alonso has voiced a strong desire for renowned designer Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin following his upcoming departure from Red Bull in 2025.
The Spanish driver, who currently races for Aston Martin, has never masked his respect and awe for Newey, considering him "the best Formula 1 probably ever had." Despite their careers never directly intertwining, the Spaniard’s regard for Newey's work is profound. He commented to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix:
"I always wanted to work with him, once in my life.
"I respect him a lot," the Spaniard continued in the paddock in Miami. "I consider him the best Formula 1 probably ever had, a legend of the sport, and I feel in a way privileged to drive alongside him in the paddock and obviously as a competitor. But I feel lucky to be part of his journey, and he was part of my journey as well in a way because I competed against his cars. I will have the Aston Martin Valkyrie in my garage, and that will probably be a little gift that I give to myself, having Adrian Newey's car.
"I was close a few times. I even spoke with him a few times because some of those meetings in the past were not only with Christian and Helmut. Some of them were actually with Adrian, and I always expressed my admiration to him, and he was always sharing his respect to me and let's see what he does in the future."
Alonso continued:
"I think it's a question for Lawrence [Stroll]. We are very happy with our technical department. Obviously, Adrian is the best out there, but it needs to fit in a team, and it is more a Lawrence decision, and Adrian's ultimate decision.
"I think it's more up to the team because Adrian will not move just now to any individuals wish or anything like that. I think he's into a bigger picture. We don't know even if he wants to retire from Formula 1 and have different approaches to the future. So it's more a question for him. I don't know if he's coming this weekend. I hope for him not but let's let's see what he decides."
Newey, who confirmed his departure from Red Bull Racing after the first quarter of 2025 earlier this week, has not revealed his next steps. There have been multiple rumors hinting at a move to either Aston Martin or Ferrari as well as the possibility of retirement.