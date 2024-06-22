F1 News: Flavio Briatore Gives Expletive Response To Critics After Shock Formula 1 Return
Flavio Briatore, a name synonymous with both success and scandal in Formula 1, has made a dramatic return to the sport, taking on the role of executive advisor for the Alpine team. This comeback has not been without controversy, eliciting a blend of shock and skepticism across the racing community. Briatore has now responded to critics in an expletive message.
Briatore’s history in the sport is marked by his infamous involvement in the ‘Crashgate’ scandal at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which led to a lifetime ban, later overturned by France’s high court in 2010. Despite this setback, Briatore has remained a significant, if polarizing, figure within the Formula 1 paddock.
His new position was confirmed after months of negotiation with Luca de Meo, chairman of Renault, who reached out to Briatore amid ongoing performance challenges faced by Alpine. Briatore’s role, however, is strategically positioned; he will operate as the executive advisor to the chairman, not taking on operational tasks such as race strategy but focusing on guiding the team back to its competitive peak.
Speaking to Sky Sports News pundit Craig Slater ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Briatore commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I know the chairman of Renault, Luca de Meo, very well and have lots of respect for Luca. He met some difficulties in the performance of the team. He asked if it was possible for me to be the executive advisor of the chairman. We negotiated for two or three months, maybe more.
“I feel I have the motivation to do it. I feel it is possible to do it. I feel that it’s possible to put the team again on the right direction to performing and this is what I like, to go back in the competition.”
Facing his critics, Briatore's response was less than cordial. When probed by Slater about those opposed to his return, his reply was brief and to the point: “F*** off.”
Slater noted:
“He’s one of F1’s big beasts, 74 years old. I did ask him if he’s in favour of Alpine becoming a customer, in engine terms. Maybe taking Mercedes engines. He wouldn’t be drawn on that.
“I also asked him what he’d say to those who don’t want him back in the F1 paddock. His response was to the point, short, and not broadcastable.”