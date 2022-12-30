Skip to main content

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Sings Drive To Survive Praises - "It Helps The Team A Lot"

Guenther Steiner talks rising in popularity after Drive To Survive appearance.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has spoken about the benefits of appearing on Netflix's 'Drive To Survive' to the team, saying that more sponsors look at them now. 

Steiner very quickly became a fan favourite on the show, especially the first season when Ferrari and Mercedes did not get involved. Steiner has featured in some of the funniest moments from the show, such as his candid phone calls to team owner Gene Haas and showing his determination to make the team work by getting the sponsors, which led to one of the best memes the internet has seen - the Steiner boat.

USATSI_19278334_168396005_lowres

The Italian team principal was not well-known before the release of the show and he has discussed in an interview with The Mirror the benefits of featuring on it. He explained:

''I did my job, people liked what I do. Liberty Media and Netflix got the best out of it and all of a sudden a lot of people know you! But it's not something that I planned years ago, thinking 'I need to be this, that and the other'. It just happened, and sometimes it is quite a burden as well. Everybody watches you, a lot of people know you."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

guenther steiner haas

Steiner continued to explain that gaining popularity on the show got the team more interest from sponsors. He said:

''It helps the team a lot. Sponsors look at us because we have good exposure, which is nice because they get good exposure for it. There are no negatives, only that we have to do a little more work, but it would be a boring life otherwise."

Haas has recently signed a new title sponsor for the 2023 season, MoneyGram, which they have a multi-year deal with. Steiner said when the news was announced:

“MoneyGram is a global leader in fintech and payments and is always setting out to push the boundaries of technology.

“It’s that eagerness for innovation that really drew us to partner with MoneyGram, and we’re confident that we will continue to grow together and reach our full potential.”

USATSI_19278334_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Sings Drive To Survive Praises - "It Helps The Team A Lot"

By Lydia Mee
M346499 (1)
News

F1: Top 5 Iconic Moments From 2022 Season

By Lydia Mee
M306026 (1)
News

Ex-Mercedes Chief: "In Germany, Formula 1 has Turned into a Tragedy"

By Lydia Mee
M311395
News

F1 News: Andrew Tate Hits Out At Lewis Hamilton In Disrespectful Re-surfaced Video - "Break His Spine"

By Lydia Mee
M343557
News

F1 News: Toto Wolf Confirms He Will Be Looking At Lewis Hamilton's Contract Over Winter Break

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_13610049_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Sky F1 Pundit Talks Sebastian Vettel Return in Red Bull Management Role

By Lydia Mee
220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc reveals the weaknesses Ferrari must address

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Vettel Mick
News

F1 News: Audi reveals ideal driver targets in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang