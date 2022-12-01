Skip to main content

F1 News: Haas Chief Guenther Steiner Reveals Book After "Quite The Season"

"Gene, we look like writers!!"

Team chief of the Haas F1 team, Guenther Steiner, has revealed that he will be releasing a book this coming April that will explore the 2022 season from his perspective. Named Surviving to Drive, similarly to that of the popular Netflix show Drive to Survive, the book will be an honest window into the sport. 

After the success of the Netflix documentary, Steiner has become one of the most recognisable and popular faces on the grid with his colourful personality and down-to-Earth nature being loved by fans. 

This openness will continue in his writing, with the book promising to be an “uncompromising and searingly honest, told in Steiner’s inimitable style” as he unravels the chemistry and workings of the American-owned team. 

2022 was a dramatic year for the team with it severing ties with its Russian sponsor Uralkali and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin at the beginning of the season. Surviving to Drive will act as a diary of these sizeable events as they took on Kevin Magnussen who would continue to become Haas' first ever driver to receive pole position, but sadly let Mick Schumacher go after a difficult year for the German driver.  

2022 was indeed a rollercoaster of a year, and will likely serve as great written entertainment. 

“I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1,” Steiner told the press.

“I’ve never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we’ve encountered at Haas F1 Team.

“Ultimately the highs stand out more, from Kevin Magnussen’s points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher’s first points at Silverstone, through to the team’s first ever pole position in Brazil and our eighth place finish in the constructors’ championship - it’s been quite the season.

“It’s the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can’t thank everyone who’s a part of Haas F1 Team enough for their efforts and dedication.

“I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they’ll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year’s successes.”

The book, published by Transworld, is likely to be available to buy from April 2023. 

