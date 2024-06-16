F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Casts Doubt On Formula One Future
Kevin Magnussen has voiced uncertainties about his continuation in Formula One beyond the 2025 season. The Danish driver, currently with Haas, is grappling with a challenging season that starkly contrasts the performance of his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg. While Hulkenberg has secured six points through nine races, Magnussen has managed just a single point, further complicating his tenure with the team.
Magnussen candidly addressed his precarious position, stating, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
"Yes. There is a chance that that will happen," when asked about the possibility of not being renewed by Haas.
His on-track struggles have been compounded by multiple collisions, pushing him perilously close to a one-race suspension due to accumulated penalty points. This turbulence has prompted Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu to consider replacements for Magnussen, with names like Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman circulating as potential successors.
Despite these challenges, Magnussen's resolve remains unshaken. He added:
“I want to be in Formula 1. That’s what I’m concentrating on. Only when all the doors are closed will I look for something else.
“In the past, when I was younger, something like this would probably have stressed me out more and I would have felt the pressure more.
“But now I’m able to put it aside quite well, just get in the car and do my best.”
The current season, as described by Magnussen, has been a series of misfortunes and external factors that have skewed his performances.
“The pace was there,” he lamented. “I am a much stronger driver than last year.
“I found it difficult to adjust to the car, especially in qualifying. That is much easier for me this year. But it just didn’t go my way in a lot of situations.
“I’ve had traffic so many times, second lap in Q1 or Q2, then suddenly a problem, or a poorly managed out-lap, something like that.
“Or, if we had a good race, the safety car comes at the wrong time. It’s just one of those years where you always seem to have a headwind.
“Let’s take Imola. Suddenly a McLaren comes out of the pits in front of me and can’t even start its lap. How can you predict that?
“It costs me a good starting position. In the race, the pace is fantastic and I almost make it into the points.
“Without the bad luck, I would have started near the top 10 and would definitely have scored points.”