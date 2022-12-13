Seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton has shared a heart-warming story to his Instagram followers.

Hamilton posted that he worked with Mercedes to make it possible for his brother, Nicolas, to experience an F1 car. Nicolas currently competes in the British Touring Car Championship in a specially-modified car to make racing possible for him with his cerebral palsy.

The F1 legend took to Instagram to share, he wrote:

"Earlier this year @nicolashamilton and I asked my team if we could make this day happen and here we are. "Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother. It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible. "He spent the whole day in it, and is the first disabled person to ever do so. He’s always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honour. The smile you see here never left his face. "Can’t wait to share more of this special day, thank you @mercedesamgf1 for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother’s dream come true."

Fans were loving this moment, one fan commented:

"This is so incredibly special. LH changing the system inside out"

Another also wrote:

"I’m a Disability parent, and the relationship you have with your brother is truly my favourite thing about you both. You’re a champion of human rights, an incredible advocate, a great driver, a fantastic human being —— but you’re truly the greatest brother. Thank you for showing the world how to truly celebrate and lift up another person."

This could be, and hopefully will be, a huge step forward to make it possible for people in a similar position to Nicolas to have the opportunity to compete in Formula 1. Lewis and Mercedes have together shown that it is possible.