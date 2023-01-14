Hamilton said "there is nobody more deserving of the role".

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has bid Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles goodbye in emotional post.

The Williams F1 team announced earlier today that Vowles will be taking the role of team principal on 20th February. This comes after Jost Capito stepped down from the role before Christmas.

Vowles has worked with the Mercedes team for twenty years and was clearly much loved within the team. Hamilton shared his goodbye to his Instagram stories along with a photo of the two of them celebrating on the podium. The British driver wrote:

"Thanks for everything, James. Wishing you will in your new role."

Hamilton continued:

"I am so proud and grateful to have worked with James for the past 10 years. Together we have won over 80 races and 15 titles. "This is such a great move and I couldn't be happier for him. We all need change in order to progress and I'm confident that he'll push Williams forward to being more competitive. "There is nobody more deserving of this role. Wishing you the best brother."

Vowles will be stepping into the role just three days before the 2023 pre-season testing starts in Bahrain. Many will be hoping that the change at Williams will propel them further up the grid as one of the teams with a lot of history within the sport.

Former driver Frank Williams founded the team back in 1977 after his previous team Frank Williams Racing Team which he started in 1966 was unsuccessful. Williams went on to win nine constructor's championships and seven driver's championships in the 1980s and 90s.

Vowles said it was an "honour" moving to a team which such rich heritage in the sport. He explained: