The Mercedes driver is looking to break a more unknown record in the upcoming 2023 season.

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton is looking to make a comeback in 2023 and there is one statistic he is wanting to break in the upcoming season.

The Mercedes team struggled in 2022 with many issues on the W13 cars and was the first year since the beginning of the hybrid era that they have not won the constructor's championship. As well as this statistic, it was the first year in Hamilton's career where he has not won a single race in a season.

The team were able to make some significant developments towards the end of the year which saw Hamilton's teammate George Russell take his first F1 career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Russell was branded "Mr. Consistency" for coming in the top 5 in 19 out of the 22 races.

Hamilton had his 300th grand prix during 2022, and interestingly no driver has ever won a race after entering his 300th F1 race, but Hamilton is set on breaking that record.

Speaking with Formula 1 Magazine, the British driver responded when told about the fact:

“But there has never been a driver like me either."

Speaking about the difficult 2022 season, Hamilton continued to explain that the team have become "more resilient and determined". He added:

“We wanted to hit back after 2021. That was what our drive came from. “But at one point I thought, ‘God, with this car I really can't fight for the title.’ “If I can say anything about last year, it’s that as a team we’ve only become more resilient and determined.”

Hamilton is regarded one of the best drivers of all time. During his F1 career, which began in 2007, he has seven championship wins under his belt as well as 310 race starts, 103 race wins, 191 podium finishes, 103 pole positions, and has accumulated 4405.5 points.