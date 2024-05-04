F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Surprise Reaction to Fierce Battle With Kevin Magnussen
In the sweltering Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton shared his unexpected approval of Kevin Magnussen's contentious race tactics. The race saw Magnussen employ aggressive strategies to defend positions, actions that sparked both criticism and a strategic advantage for his team.
The Miami Grand Prix unfolded under the Floridian sun with drama usually reserved for a season finale. Amidst the high-speed duels and strategic gambits, one battle stood out distinctly: Kevin Magnussen versus Lewis Hamilton. This contest wasn't just about track positions; it involved edgy maneuvers and a surprising commendation from one of Formula 1's esteemed veterans.
Kevin Magnussen’s day was marred by multiple challenges, including 25 seconds of cumulative penalties for infractions such as track limit violations and risky maneuvers against competitors, notably Lewis Hamilton. Despite the controversies swirling around his racecraft, Magnussen’s tactics were pivotal in a crucial phase of the race.
"All the penalties were well deserved - no doubt about it," Magnussen acknowledged post-race. Yet necessity drove the Danish driver’s actions as he described: "But I had to play the game."
The tactical narrative began when Magnussen’s Haas teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, inadvertently cut a chicane. This incident caused Magnussen to lose the advantage of DRS, making him susceptible to attacks from behind, namely from Mercedes’ Hamilton. The ensuing laps saw Magnussen adopting an intensely defensive strategy.
"I was in a very good position behind Nico [Hulkenberg] there. In the beginning of the race I gained a lot of positions and was up in P8," Magnussen said. "Then Nico cut the chicane and I lost the DRS. Nico could have given that back to give me the DRS to protect because then we would have easily been P7 and P8."
Facing the pressure, Magnussen said: "Instead, I was really vulnerable to Lewis. Started fighting with him like crazy and I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah.
"I started using these stupid tactics which I don't like doing, but the end of the day I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him so Lewis and Tsunoda couldn't catch him," Magnussen elaborated. "Not the way I like to go racing at all but it was what I had to do today."
Lewis Hamilton's reaction was unlike the typical driver feedback in such tense scenarios. Instead of expressing frustration, Hamilton embraced the challenge with a sporting spirit.
"I think that's pretty honest for him - and I think that's pretty cool," he admitted. "We had a good race. It was a little bit on the edge in some places but that's what I love. I love racing hard and, for me, I wasn't really frustrated or anything.
"That's what you do to work as a team so bravo."