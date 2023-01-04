Two-time champion Max Verstappen has spoken about his on-track battles with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, and that he doesn't understand why they often crash.

Verstappen said that he massively respects Hamilton for "what he has achieved in the sport, but that’s why I don’t really understand why we cannot really race like I’ve been doing with the others”.

Hamilton and Verstappen had many on-track battles during the 2021 championship when they were competing for first place in the driver's championship and they even had a collision during the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix when they were not competing as much.

During an interview with Motorsport, as quoted by SilverArrows.net, Verstappen spoke about his on-track rivalry with Hamilton. He explained:

“I have to be careful what I’m saying here. But with everyone I’ve been fighting, it’s been really hard, aggressive battles and we never really came together. Somehow, with Lewis, it’s a different story. And I honestly don’t understand. “Like, this year, okay we haven’t really had a lot of battles. But Brazil we got together. It was not my intention [to crash]. “I got the blame for it, which I didn’t find fair. If it would’ve been more of a racing incident, that I could live with. “But I don’t understand. Maybe it’s just a generation thing, that we understand each other better, we are racing nicer to each other. I don’t get it.

The Belgian-Dutch driver continued:

“But I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different to Lewis or to the other drivers in terms of how we’re racing. “Because the day before [in Brazil] with George [Russell], we were having an incredible [battle], closing the door, defending, out-braking each other. “That was a lot of fun and I was trying to do the same in the main race, having that kind of battle. But, unfortunately, we couldn’t get it to work.”

Verstappen added that he thinks his comments might be received as criticism in the UK but that is not his intention. He explained: