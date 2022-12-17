Mick Schumacher Breaks Down What He Can Bring To Mercedes After Leaving Haas

The son of the 7-time world champion knows what he can bring to the table.

With Mick Schumacher now confirmed to be in the Mercedes family for the 2023 F1 season, fans are now wondering how he will contribute to not only the development of this coming year's car, the W14, but also to a potential championship win.

The German driver was dropped by Haas after only two seasons. Not only this, but it happened late in the season, too, which left the son of the 7-time world champion hung up to dry with very few openings left for 2023. Fortunately, Mercedes was able to do some shuffling, and invited him on as a reserve driver for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

His first interview saw him tell fans that he is "very excited" to join the team and fight for the win alongside Toto Wolff this coming year.

"I saw the development the W13 has been through this year and the steps it had taken over the course of the year from a difficult start to a race-winning car," he said. "So definitely excited about next year to see what is possible. "Hopefully I will be able to contribute a good amount to it and we will be able to fight for the world championships at the end of the year."

Unlike many in his role, he has a full understanding of the current technology and development and of these 2023 cars with a full season to his name with these ground effect cars.

"I guess it is not as common to have a reserve driver that has been driving the same era of cars," he says. "I know the tyres, I know what the car is about, what it needs in terms of driving style so hopefully I will be able to contribute to that but also maybe see what the drivers need from the outside. "The simulator work is going to be very important. We have a lot to do so hopefully I will contribute the knowledge that I have but also gain knowledge for myself that hopefully, I can use for the rest of my career."

Mick will hopefully show himself to vital part of the team, and with him having a role in Mercedes - a team with so many fingers in so many pies - we may even see him taking on a drive in 2023. While it may not be with Mercedes, we know he'll show his mettle.