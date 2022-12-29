Mick Schumacher has changed his social media profile photo to one of him and his father, Michael.

Today marks nine years since Michael Schumacher's horror skiing accident. Michael was skiing in Switzerland in December 2013, and was going off-piste when he fell and hit his head on a rock. Although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered severe brain injuries and was placed into a medically induced coma until June 2014.

Mick was with his father at the time. Although the family keep very private about Michael, Mick has acknowledged the anniversary of the accident by changing his profile picture to one of him and his dad when he was younger.

Fans have been reacting to Mick's latest Instagram photo which Michael was missing from. Mick wished his fans a Merry Christmas with the photo alongside his mother and sister and their dogs. Many fans commented with the hashtag #keepfightingformichael.

One fan in particular wrote:

"... Happy Christmas to all the Schumacher family @mickschumacher ...and special wishes to your dad!

Another fan commented:

"Merry Christmas for you and your family, in especial for Michael keep fighting" [sic]

Many other fans commented "heartbroken" that Michael was missing from the photo.

As the family are very private about Michael we do not know the latest on his condition, however, his wife, Corinna, collected the State Prize of North-Rhine-Westphalia award on his behalf earlier this year. Corinna gave fans an update in her emotional speech. She said: