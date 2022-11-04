Skip to main content
F1 News: Nelson Piquet Investigated By Brazilian Prosecutors After Wishing Death On President

F1 News: Nelson Piquet Investigated By Brazilian Prosecutors After Wishing Death On President

Nelson Piquet is rumoured to be testifying in front of the Brazilian federal police.

Nelson Piquet is rumoured to be testifying in front of the Brazilian federal police.

Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet is being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors after footage of him wishing for the death of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Piquet supports Da Silva's opposition, Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva won the presidential election on Sunday and Piquet joined thousands of protesters on the streets to complain about the results. 

The former F1 driver, who is father to Max Verstappen's partner, has also said that he wants the armed forces to stop Da Silva from taking the office from January 1st 2023. The video, that has since gone viral, shows Piquet saying "it is Lula in the cemetery" about Da Silva. 

A statement from the Brazilian federal prosecutor's office read that they will be investigating Piquet for alleged incitation to violence and for encouraging rifts between branches of power and the military. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The statement says:

“Nelson Piquet is a person of public notoriety and, because of that, he should know his statements have the potential of reaching hundreds of thousands of people,” 

Piquet has not made any comments on the situation at the moment, although it is thought that he and the person who filmed the video will be testifying before the federal police. 

f1-world-champion-nelson-piquet-planet-f1

This is not the first time that Piquet has run into trouble. Earlier this year, videos were released of Piquet referring to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with racial slurs and homophobic language. 

Piquet addressed the situation and apologised to Hamilton saying that he did not mean to be offensive.

f1-world-champion-nelson-piquet-planet-f1
News

F1 News: Nelson Piquet Investigated By Brazilian Prosecutors After Wishing Death On President

By Lydia Mee
Domenicali
News

F1 News: Stefano Domenicali open to an 11th team in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Doohan_signe_ses_debuts_alors_que_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_se_prepare_pour_le_Grand_Prix_de_Mexico
News

F1 News: Alpine hope Gasly and Ocon prove doubters wrong - "I count on them to show they've learned"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulkenberg schumacher
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210310010_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen - "He was trained very harshly by his father"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M342198
News

F1 News: Mercedes expect Red Bull wind tunnel penalty to have minimal impact in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen cold with it
News

F1 News: Haas faces backlash after acquiring NFT Sponsor

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
norris and mclaren
News

F1 News: Christian Horner reveals Red Bull's previous contract talks with Lando Norris

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang