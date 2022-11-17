It was announced earlier this year that Nicholas Latifi will be leaving Williams at the end of this season, and he has not been able to get a seat with any other team for the 2023 season.

In the lead up to the season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Latifi is hoping to end his time with Williams and in F1 on a high note. The Canadian driver will not be driving in free practice one as his potential replacement, Logan Sergeant, will be taking his police, but Latifi still has high hopes for the weekend.

Speaking ahead of his final race, Latifi said:

“I’m coming into my final race weekend with the team and in Formula 1 so I’m looking to enjoy it as much as I can,” “I’ll be sitting out of FP1 this weekend but as we qualify and race at night it won’t make too much of a difference. “It’s sad to be at the last race but it’s been a great three years at Williams with a lot of ups and downs. Hopefully I can end the season on as high a note as possible.”

Latifi's teammate Alex Albon has also spoken out about the final race and has said he feels the Abu Dhabi Has Marina Circuit will suit the Williams FW44 cars more than the Mexico and Brazil GP tracks. Albon is hoping to bring his first year with the team to a close with a top ten finish.

The Thai-British driver explained:

“It’s the last race of the season so we’ll see how we go this week, obviously wanting to end on a high note and give some motivation to everyone during the winter season. “This track should suit us more than the last two races and with it being Nicky’s last race with the team, hopefully we can all put on a good race for him.”

Latifi is going to be staying in racing but is making the move to IndyCar for 2023.