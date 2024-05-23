F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Reveals 'First Choice' for 2025 Seat
Red Bull Racing's advisor Helmut Marko declared Sergio Perez as the team's primary option for Max Verstappen's teammate in the 2025 season. The decision on this partnership is expected to be finalized before the upcoming summer break.
One of the most anticipated announcements for the 2025 season is who will partner with reigning champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing. Current driver Sergio Perez's contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024 season. As well as the Mexican driver being an option for next year, there have also been rumors linking Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo to the Austrian team.
Speaking to Kleine Zeitung ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, Marko commented on the situation, as quoted by GP Blog:
"The talks are still ongoing, and Checo [Sergio Perez] is still our first option. We want to have clarity on this before the summer break, although we are certainly not putting any pressure on ourselves,"
Discussions between Perez and the team have been ongoing, with the primary point of contention being the contract's duration. Perez is pushing for a minimum two-year extension, while Red Bull seems to prefer a more flexible, shorter-term agreement. Despite these negotiations, the atmosphere remains positive, and both parties are keen on reaching a mutual agreement.
Furthermore, Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, currently with RB, Red Bull’s sister team, is also in the mix for the coveted seat beside Verstappen. Tsunoda's contract provides several multi-year options, making him a viable candidate should negotiations with Perez falter. Marko acknowledged his potential involvement:
"He is, of course, also part of the talks. In general, we have several options in his contract to commit him for several years."