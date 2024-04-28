F1Briefings

F1 News: Red Bull and ExxonMobil Release Hilarious 90s-Inspired Miami GP 'Fuel Kits'

ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing's launch of limited-edition "Fandom Fuel Kits" at the Miami GP blends Formula One racing with a dose of 90s nostalgia.

Lydia Mee

May 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) of the Netherlands
May 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) of the Netherlands / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing have teamed up to launch a unique product line, the "Fandom Fuel Kits," designed to celebrate the three upcoming US races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Each kit serves as a nostalgic nod to Formula 1 and 90s culture, packed with race-themed memorabilia and limited to a few lucky fans.

The first of these limited edition Fandom Fuel Kits was released coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix next week and featured collectables like a '90’s themed Max Verstappen T-shirt and an official Oracle Red Bull Racing jacket.

Only 150 kits are available per race-themed drop, covering the Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas Grand Prix, with each kit nestled in a custom-designed box that echoes the spirit of the respective city. For Miami, the box includes an air freshener with an Island Breeze scent, enhancing the local Florida vibe.

ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing
ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing / ExxonMobil Press Image

For fans wanting to get one of these kits, they are uniquely tied to customer loyalty through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. Fans can redeem a kit for 333 points, which are accumulated by purchasing fuel or other items at Exxon or Mobil service stations. As an additional perk, each kit drop offers fans the chance to win a pair of official Oracle Red Bull Racing gloves, signed by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez. Additionally, the decision to tailor the kits to specific U.S. race locations leverages the local area.

Troy Simms, Consumer Marketing Director at ExxonMobil, commented on the release:

“We know Oracle Red Bull Racing fans love to show off their fandom and celebrate our legendary drivers who make winning look so easy. So, this year, we’re excited to reward fans with merchandise they’ll be racing to wear at the track.

“The same development team behind the fuel that powers Oracle Red Bull Racing is behind the Synergy fuel that is available at Exxon and Mobil stations, so stop by your local station to fuel up ahead of whatever adventures you have planned.”

ExxonMobil Red Bull Racing
ExxonMobil Red Bull Racing / ExxonMobil Press Image
Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 