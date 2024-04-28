F1 News: Red Bull and ExxonMobil Release Hilarious 90s-Inspired Miami GP 'Fuel Kits'
ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing have teamed up to launch a unique product line, the "Fandom Fuel Kits," designed to celebrate the three upcoming US races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Each kit serves as a nostalgic nod to Formula 1 and 90s culture, packed with race-themed memorabilia and limited to a few lucky fans.
The first of these limited edition Fandom Fuel Kits was released coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix next week and featured collectables like a '90’s themed Max Verstappen T-shirt and an official Oracle Red Bull Racing jacket.
Only 150 kits are available per race-themed drop, covering the Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas Grand Prix, with each kit nestled in a custom-designed box that echoes the spirit of the respective city. For Miami, the box includes an air freshener with an Island Breeze scent, enhancing the local Florida vibe.
For fans wanting to get one of these kits, they are uniquely tied to customer loyalty through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. Fans can redeem a kit for 333 points, which are accumulated by purchasing fuel or other items at Exxon or Mobil service stations. As an additional perk, each kit drop offers fans the chance to win a pair of official Oracle Red Bull Racing gloves, signed by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez. Additionally, the decision to tailor the kits to specific U.S. race locations leverages the local area.
Troy Simms, Consumer Marketing Director at ExxonMobil, commented on the release:
“We know Oracle Red Bull Racing fans love to show off their fandom and celebrate our legendary drivers who make winning look so easy. So, this year, we’re excited to reward fans with merchandise they’ll be racing to wear at the track.
“The same development team behind the fuel that powers Oracle Red Bull Racing is behind the Synergy fuel that is available at Exxon and Mobil stations, so stop by your local station to fuel up ahead of whatever adventures you have planned.”