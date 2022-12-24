Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, thinks changes need to be made to the cost cap and feels that the "little teams have too great a voice", after they were the only team to exceed the cost cap in 2021.

All of the teams on the grid have equal voting rights so the smaller teams can help bring in rule changes that affect the larger teams more than them.

Speaking with RacingNews365, Horner explained:

"One could argue the little teams have too great a voice on implementing a significant rule that can effect the top teams, with things that that quite simply don't affect them. Particularly through the budget cap, I think that's where the FIA and the promoter really need to look at."

Horner continued with the various areas of the budget cap that he feels needs to be changed:

"Just as a simplistic argument, technology partnerships and F1 have always been been hugely important. "But when certain technology comes into a budget cap from say, for example, a computer sponsor who wants to give you a new laptop, you might not need the new laptop, but the sponsor wants it to showcase their product. However when that product then comes under the budget cap and you have to turn it down that's when there's areas that we can improve so as not to dissuade technology companies coming into into F1."

This comes after it was revealed that Red Bull exceeded the 2021 cost cap and so were given a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction of wind tunnel time for the 2023 season.

The Red Bull chief added: