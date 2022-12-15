Red Bull News: F1 Team Chief Comments on "Incredible" Price Of Entering 2023

Red Bull have revealed how much they will have to pay the FIA after winning the 2022 constructor's championship.

Each team has to pay a flat fee of £502,000 ($617,687) for the 2023 season. However, on top of that they have to pay an additional £5,027 ($6,174) per point they won in the 2022 championship and if you win the championship, this goes up to £6,034 ($7,411). So, for Red Bull it will be a massive amount.

Red Bull will be paying a total of £5,080,000 ($6,242,636) as they got 759 points, with runners up Ferrari having to pay £3,300,000 ($4,038,083) for their 554 points.

Team principal, Christian Horner, spoke at the FIA Gala last Friday and said:

"I didn't realise how much we had to pay the FIA for the points. I got the bill the other day, it was incredible."

This comes after the incredibly awkward and uncomfortable moment between Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem when the team chief went up to collect the constructor's championship trophy.

Sulayem brought up the Red Bull cost cap saga just before Horner was handed the trophy, and crazily enough the amount the team will have to pay for the 2023 season is just less than the $7million they were fined for the 2021 breach.

According to the consumer price index, the entry fees for next year have increased from last year. The basic fee to enter the 2022 season was $572,278 and championship winners Mercedes had to pay $5,770 per point.

@ToniCowanBrown wrote on Twitter:

"The downside of winning the F1 championship? The cost of the superlicense. Each driver/team pay a flat fee for their license, but you also have to pay upwards of $5,000 for each point scored in the previous season Red Bull is looking at an entry fee of $6M for 2023"

People are already reacting to this. One fan who agreed with the system wrote:

"I see it as an equalisation measure, and the more of them we have, I think the better. That said, it’s a drop in the ocean in terms of the spending gaps between the front and back of the grid isn’t it?"

Whereas someone else commented: