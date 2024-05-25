F1 News: Red Bull Chief Speaks Out After Shock Sergio Perez Q1 Exit - 'A Struggle All Weekend'
Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner candidly discussed the team's difficulties during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, following Sergio Perez's unexpected elimination in Q1. Despite strong performances in specific sectors, a crucial final run missed in qualifying left the team with limited expectations for the race.
The Austrian team's chief was forthcoming about the struggles experienced by both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Horner attributed their difficulties primarily to a misalignment between the car's setup and the unique demands of the Monaco circuit. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the session, Horner explained:
"It's been a struggle all weekend. The car hasn't suited the characteristics of this circuit.
"Up until that last run, anything between second and sixth was on but unfortunately we didn't get that last run in.
"The first sector was strong for us. It was mainly the tight hairpin, then Turn Five and Turn 10."
Looking ahead to race day, Horner remained cautiously optimistic given the team's decent race pace during practice sessions. However, he was pragmatic about the impact of potential race-day incidents, such as the deployment of a safety car, which could reshuffle standings. He continued:
"The race is pretty much done barring Safety Cars. But we will come back fighting.
"Our race pace has been pretty good but whether we can demonstrate that, I'm not sure depending on how the traffic plays out."
Verstappen will start the race tomorrow from sixth position whilst his teammate Perez will have an uphill battle on his hands as he starts from eighteenth on the grid.