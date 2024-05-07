F1 News: Red Bull Warned of Adrian Newey Void - 'Losing A Genius'
Red Bull Racing faces a challenging future as it grapples with the impending departure of its star designer, Adrian Newey, scheduled for early 2025. The exit of the Chief Technical Officer heralds a significant void in the team's technical leadership.
The announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull has sent ripples throughout the Formula One community. Known for his pivotal contributions to the sport, Newey's planned departure ahead of the second quarter of 2025 raises numerous questions about the future dynamics at the Austrian team.
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 Commentator, Martin Brundle, discussed the implications of Newey's exit, explaining during the Miami Grand Prix weekend:
“I am sure Max and his management team would have been informed all the way through. Red Bull say that Adrian nearly stopped last year and it’s been on the cards for a while so they’re well structured for the chassis, the aero, the power train, going into the future.
“They’re absolutely sorted going forward but losing a genius like Adrian is never good news. I am sure any design process, Adrian would just knock a few things in along the way, have a brilliant idea or two at least.
“The other things I think Adrian would be extremely good at is if he wants something moved on the power train because a pump or the exhaust or whatever, because he needs it for the aero, he will dig in and fight hard. It’s that sort of thing that sets him apart.”
It is currently unclear what Newey might do next. Although he will be taking a break initially, rumors continue to swirl surrounding a potential move to Ferrari, Aston Martin, or a return to Williams.