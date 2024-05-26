F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Pegged For Red Bull Seat For 2025 Season
Following a string of noteworthy performances, Yuki Tsunoda has been pinpointed by former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert as a prime candidate for Red Bull Racing for the 2025 season.
As the 2024 Formula 1 season continues, all eyes are on potential team shake-ups, with Red Bull Racing at the heart of the speculation. Yuki Tsunoda, currently driving for RB, has shown remarkable feats this season outperforming his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. The Japanese driver is currently in a respectable 10th place in the driver standings with 15 points, while Ricciardo trails behind in 14th place, having amassed only 5 points.
Tsunoda's performance has led to a significant commendation by former F1 driver and commentator, Johnny Herbert. During an interview with BestPokerSites.ltd, Herbert explained:
"I feel sorry for Tsunoda, his performances have been impressive. If there’s a slot there next to Max at Red Bull next season, Tsunoda has to be considered. He’s a bit of a firecracker, he can be fiery on the radio but we also hear that from Max. If Red Bull need to choose someone, Tsunoda should be at the top of the list."
Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, will see his current contract expire at the end of the 2024 season. This expiration opens up a potential promotion for Tsunoda. Although Red Bull has confirmed that the Mexican driver is still their "first choice" for 2025, if Tsunoda continues to out-perform Ricciardo he will surely be a consideration for the Austrian team.
On top of this, Perez has struggled during the Monaco GP weekend so far. The Mexican driver will start from 16th on the grid, although he qualified in 18th position but both Haas drivers were disqualified. Tsunoda is due to start the race from 8th position.