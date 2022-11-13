Skip to main content
F1 News: Ricciardo and Magnussen Crash Leaving Race Yellow-Flagged

F1 News: Ricciardo and Magnussen Crash Leaving Race Yellow-Flagged

F1 is a cruel mistress.

F1 is a cruel mistress.

Only a single lap into the Brazilian Grand Prix, both Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen are out after the McLaren driver nudged the Haas through Turn 8.

The blame has obviously landed on Ricciardo, but both cars have been retired from the race which is now on a yellow flag while the Haas and McLaren machinery is cleared up. 

The collision stemmed from a poor attempt at an overtake from Ricciardo as he nudged the rear of the Haas. The American car began to spin before Magnussen let it naturally roll backwards off the track and out of the way of the oncoming traffic. Ricciardo went to dodge it to the right and was tagged by the rolling Haas, damaging both cars beyond repair. 

It's worth noting that Magnussen has only ever retired from a race at this track. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The incident will be investigated after the race, but it's likely that Ricciardo could start his final race with McLaren with a grid penalty.

Only moments after the race returned to a green flag, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided pushing both drivers down the lead, and Lando Norris also had a tussle with Charles Leclerc launching the Ferrari into the wall in what can only be seen as a racing incident.

Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have received a 5-second penalty. 

Fhdowv5X0AE0kc1
News

F1 News: Ricciardo and Magnussen Crash Leaving Race Yellow-Flagged

By Alex Harrington
2022_Japanese_Grand_Prix_Friday_2 (1)
News

Fernando Alonso on Ocon - "He almost put me into the wall in Jeddah, Hungary and now here"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M345351
News

F1 News: George Russell wins the Brazil Sprint race

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
the guntt
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner - 2023 Haas driver announcement "is imminent"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M345496
News

F1 News: George Russell reveals "really bad headache" contributed to qualifying spin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
lando brazil
News

F1 News: Lando Norris felt "a bit sick" after strong Brazil qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220027-sao-paulo-grand-prix-friday
News

F1 News: Ferrari dodge responsibility for disaster Brazil strategy

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
the gunt
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Reacts To Kevin Magnussen's Unexpected Pole At Brazilian GP

By Lydia Mee