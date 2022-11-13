Only a single lap into the Brazilian Grand Prix, both Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen are out after the McLaren driver nudged the Haas through Turn 8.

The blame has obviously landed on Ricciardo, but both cars have been retired from the race which is now on a yellow flag while the Haas and McLaren machinery is cleared up.

The collision stemmed from a poor attempt at an overtake from Ricciardo as he nudged the rear of the Haas. The American car began to spin before Magnussen let it naturally roll backwards off the track and out of the way of the oncoming traffic. Ricciardo went to dodge it to the right and was tagged by the rolling Haas, damaging both cars beyond repair.

It's worth noting that Magnussen has only ever retired from a race at this track.

The incident will be investigated after the race, but it's likely that Ricciardo could start his final race with McLaren with a grid penalty.

Only moments after the race returned to a green flag, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided pushing both drivers down the lead, and Lando Norris also had a tussle with Charles Leclerc launching the Ferrari into the wall in what can only be seen as a racing incident.

Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have received a 5-second penalty.