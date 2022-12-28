Skip to main content

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Denies Claims Of Commentary Role - "No Thank You"

"There are others who can do it better"

Sebastian Vettel has shut down rumours of an F1 return as a commentator, in a recent interview.

Four-time Formula 1 champion, Sebastian Vettel, has officially retired from the sport after the 2022 season. The German driver has had a successful and storied career, making his debut in 2007 with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and winning four championships with Red Bull before moving on to drive for Ferrari and, more recently, Aston Martin.

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel's final race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was an emotional event for both the driver and his fans. The weekend was filled with tributes and highlights from Vettel's career, including a guard of honour from his fellow drivers and a celebration with the top three finishers at the end of the race with them doing donuts on the track. 

In an interview with ServusTV, he explained:

"I think I was very, very lucky to be able to celebrate such a farewell. The recognition from the other drivers and the whole paddock meant a lot to me. I think the atmosphere throughout the weekend was very, very nice towards me and I think very special."

USATSI_19281982_168396005_lowres

Despite the speculation about his future plans, Vettel has denied rumours that he will move into a commentary role. Vettel continued saying that others would be able to do a better job:

 "No, no, no, let's not. No, thank you. I think there are others who can do it better."

There have also been talks about Vettel potentially returning to Red Bull, where he had the majority of his success. However, Vettel has not yet confirmed this possibility.

As he looks to the next chapter of his career, Vettel can look back on his time in F1 with pride, having made a lasting impact on the sport and cementing his place as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

