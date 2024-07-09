F1 News: Sergio Perez On Red Bull Contract Worry - 'Cannot Let It Be A Distraction'
With pressure mounting on Red Bull driver Sergio Perez to redeem himself after a recent performance slump that has put his position in jeopardy, the Mexican driver emphasized that he cannot allow contract concerns to distract him. He stressed that his primary goal is to perform and prove himself in the next two races, demonstrating his capability and securing his place in the team.
Despite securing a two-year extension with Red Bull, Perez faces the possibility of being replaced due to a clause in his contract. Reports indicate that the 34-year-old driver is under immense pressure to deliver strong performances in the upcoming Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix to safeguard his seat.
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is to test the RB20 F1 car on a filming day this Thursday, sparking comparisons to how Red Bull evaluated Daniel Ricciardo during a Pirelli tire test last year before replacing him with Nyck de Vries in their junior team VCARB, formerly known as AlphaTauri.
Perez's pit lane start and a P17 finish in the British Grand Prix have prompted many to raise questions about his contract extension and whether it was the right decision by Red Bull. Speaking to RacingNews365, the Mexican driver stated that he understood the details of his contract and that he is keenly focussing on the next two Grands Prix to elevate his form. He said:
"I know where I am in terms of my contract and that sort of thing.
"I cannot let it be a distraction.
"I need to focus on the next two weekends, which are the priority together with the team to get out of this difficult period."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sent out a message to Perez after the British GP that it was important for him to focus on his role and finish races within points. He added:
“He knows it’s unsustainable to not be scoring points, we have to be scoring points in that car and he knows that.
“He knows his role and his target and so nobody is more eager than Checo to get back and find his form again.”