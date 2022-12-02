Formula 1 posted out to Twitter to see who the fan's favourite drivers were from the 2022 season.

From looking at fifty of the comments, the majority of fans voted for Fernando Alonso who had eight points. The Spanish F1 legend drove for Alpine this season but is making the move to Aston Martin for the 2023 season as he takes Sebastian Vettel's seat after his retirement.

One fan in particular wrote:

"Fernando Alonso, what he could do with that Alpine (if there were no engine failures) was incredible..." [Translated by Twitter]

Both Max Verstappen and George Russell received six votes each, out of the fifty we viewed. Verstappen obviously had an incredible year, he took his second championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix as well as his Red Bull team winning the constructor's championship. The Belgian-Dutch driver also took the record for the amount of race wins in a season.

One Verstappen fan wrote:

"No question - Verstappen. The facts and statistics speaks for itself. Who else have ever achieved such a result? And the consistency. It is only the jealous, entitled once that had not come to terms with the change in champions, that will keep on stating their childish clichés"

Russell had a great first year with the Mercedes team when you take into consideration the issues that they had with the W13. He was branded as 'Mr Consistency' in the first half of the season for consistently coming in the top 5.

Lewis Hamilton received five votes out of the fifty that were reviewed. Hamilton had a difficult year after wanting to come back in 'fight mode' after the controversial end to the 2021 season, however the team had many issues with the car. Despite that, Hamilton sacrificed his performance by having more tests done on his car to help better improve the team for next year. This was the first year in Hamilton's career that he has not won a race.

One Hamilton voter commented:

"Lewis for his tenacity and knowing his worthLewis made Formula 1 worth watching, we all watched anxiously to see what rabbit Lewis would pull out of the hat and he didn't disappoint us even with the W13 being moody Lewis managed to give us spectacular drives and overtakes."

Other driver's that got mentions and votes in the comments were Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu, and Charles Leclerc with four votes each. Esteban Ocon had three votes. Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon, and Sebastian Vettel received two votes each, and Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly also received a vote each out of the fifty that we reviewed.