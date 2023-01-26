Skip to main content

F1 News: Toto Wolff Sets Record Straight On Lewis Hamilton Contract

The Mercedes CEO has put the Hamilton contract rumours to bed.

Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has spoken out about the contract negotiations with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, shooting down rumours that the driver is "begging" for an extended contract. 

Hamilton's contract is currently due to expire at the end of the 2023 season and there has been a huge amount of speculation over what the extended contract will be. It is understood that both parties are interested in extending, but no details have been confirmed yet.

M272045-2

During a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Wolff was asked if the British driver was "begging" for the extended contract. The Austrian CEO responded:

"I don't see it that way at all.

"I said very early on that Lewis will always have a seat with us. A decision is always discussed between us.

"We will certainly negotiate as in previous years. I don't see any indication that we need to change anything.

"Lewis would be the first to say if he's not enjoying it anymore or thinks he is missing something. In this respect, we want to continue."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

M252267

The Mercedes team struggled with the W13 cars in 2022 and are looking to make a strong come back for 2023. Wolff spoke with GPFans explaining that despite this, Hamilton's "desire is exactly the same as in 2013". He said:

"He is too strong, too resilient, and too determined to say 'Well, the car's not good enough and that's why I'm going.'

"The desire is exactly the same as in 2013 when I met him."

The F1 legend joined the team a decade ago and during their successful partnership he has won six of his seven drivers' championships and the team have won eight consecutive constructors' championship titles. 

As he heads into his eleventh year with the team, fans are hoping to see him at the top of the podium again.

M252267
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Sets Record Straight On Lewis Hamilton Contract

By Lydia Mee
Logan Sargeant
News

F1 News: Logan Sargeant Opens Up About Upcoming Rookie Season With Williams

By Lydia Mee
SI202211191368
News

F1 News: FIA Confirms Whole Grid Will Have "The Driver's Eye" In 2023

By Lydia Mee
magnussen haas
News

F1 News: Haas Is Final Team To Confirmed Car Reveal Date

By Alex Harrington
1269901-27389720-2560-1440
News

F1 News: Susie Wolff Introduces New Initiative To Bring More Women To Motorsport

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19281821_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Former Ferrari Manager Plays Into Charles Leclerc Mercedes Rumours With Future Speculations

By Lydia Mee
spain guenther
News

F1 News: Haas Chief Hints At Bringing On American Driver - Logan Sargeant?

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100557_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 vs FIA: Sport Accuses President Of Damaging Comments On Its Value

By Lydia Mee