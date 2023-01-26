Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has spoken out about the contract negotiations with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, shooting down rumours that the driver is "begging" for an extended contract.

Hamilton's contract is currently due to expire at the end of the 2023 season and there has been a huge amount of speculation over what the extended contract will be. It is understood that both parties are interested in extending, but no details have been confirmed yet.

During a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Wolff was asked if the British driver was "begging" for the extended contract. The Austrian CEO responded:

"I don't see it that way at all. "I said very early on that Lewis will always have a seat with us. A decision is always discussed between us. "We will certainly negotiate as in previous years. I don't see any indication that we need to change anything. "Lewis would be the first to say if he's not enjoying it anymore or thinks he is missing something. In this respect, we want to continue."

The Mercedes team struggled with the W13 cars in 2022 and are looking to make a strong come back for 2023. Wolff spoke with GPFans explaining that despite this, Hamilton's "desire is exactly the same as in 2013". He said:

"He is too strong, too resilient, and too determined to say 'Well, the car's not good enough and that's why I'm going.' "The desire is exactly the same as in 2013 when I met him."

The F1 legend joined the team a decade ago and during their successful partnership he has won six of his seven drivers' championships and the team have won eight consecutive constructors' championship titles.

As he heads into his eleventh year with the team, fans are hoping to see him at the top of the podium again.