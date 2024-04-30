F1 News: Williams Team Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cyber Security Brand
Williams Racing has entered into a long-term partnership with Keeper Security, announced on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix. The collaboration is set to enhance the data security at Williams with Keeper becoming the team's Official Password Security Partner.
Amidst the high-stakes environment on the Formula 1 grid, the importance of safeguarding sensitive team data cannot be overstated. As a pioneer in the cybersecurity arena, Keeper Security will provide Williams Racing with robust security solutions aimed at protecting the team against data breaches that often stem from compromised passwords. Starting with the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, Keeper Security's branding will be visible on the FW46 cars, showcasing their alignment with one of motorsports' most recognized teams.
James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing, highlighted the significance of this partnership.
"Our data is one of our most important assets and protecting it is paramount. Maintaining hundreds of passwords to keep our information safe and data protected requires robust and trusted systems. Keeper is the solution to these concerns, providing proven security for your information, and it is great to welcome them to Williams. Keeper also embodies the ethos of the team: excellence, pioneering innovation and relentless determination to succeed."
Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security, added:
"Partnering with Williams Racing presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Keeper Security's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions on the global stage. The technological advancements and relentless pursuit of innovation synonymous with Formula 1 mirror Keeper's mission to deliver next-generation protection for individuals and organisations worldwide. When seconds matter, both on and off the track, Keeper is driving powerful cybersecurity solutions that position our customers ahead of cybercriminals in the ever-evolving digital landscape."
This strategic move is part of a series of partnerships and team developments aimed at revamping the competitive form of Williams Racing. Alongside new relationships with companies like Komatsu and VAST Data, and the renewal of their partnership with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Williams is carving a pathway toward substantial growth and innovation.