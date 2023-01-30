F1: What Fans Should Expect From The Haas VF-23 Car Reveal For 2023 Season

A breakdown of the near future for the American F1 team ahead of their 2023 car reveal.

The MoneyGram Haas 1 team is set to reveal the VF-23 tomorrow (31st January) at 9am ET / 2pm GMT. Here's what we know so far.

It is anticipated that the team will only be revealing the livery for the 2023 car which will likely be placed on last years' model to give fans an idea of what to expect. The team are the first of the year to reveal their livery ahead of the 2023 season which begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd-5th March.

How Will The Haas VF-23 Livery Be Revealed?

The reveal will be part of an online presentation where we'll get our first look at the updated livery from the team, and likely hear from drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, team principal Guenther Steiner, and owner Gene Haas.

Haas revealed that they had signed a multi-year contract with MoneyGram as their title sponsor for 2023 at the Austin Grand Prix. This was a huge moment for the team after having difficulties with their previous sponsor Uralkali, which was part-owned by Dmitry Mazepin, father of Nikita Mazepin. The team parted ways with the Russian company after the country invaded Ukraine and have since struggled financially.

Kevin Magnussen, who returned last minute for the 2022 season when the team cut ties with Russian driver Nikita, has spoken about the benefits of having MoneyGram as their title sponsor. Speaking with GPFans, the Danish driver explained:

“There are some good things going our way. We’ve got MoneyGram as a title sponsor now, and that is going to allow us to invest more in certain areas. “I’m obviously not involved in that part, or taking any decisions on that, but I would assume that would be the case. That is going to help in many different ways.”

What Have We Heard So Far About The VF-23?

The American team revealed in December that the chassis and nose for the VF-23 had passed the FIA tests, indicating a "significant landmark" for the team. They posted to Twitter:

“The chassis and nose for the VF-23 have passed their FIA tests and are officially homologated - a significant landmark in the development of our 2023 car.”

Fan Renders Of The VF-23

Some fans have been creating renders of the VF-23 in anticipation of the livery launch. One in particular took the opportunity when the team confirmed MoneyGram as their title sponsor.

The designer, Stefan Clift Designs, ditched the white car for an almost all-black and charcoal-grey design with the red MoneyGram and Haas logos popping in colour on the nose and shark fin.

What To Expect From MoneyGram Haas In 2023

The team saw significantly improved performance in the 2022 season finishing in 8th place in the constructors' championship with 37 points, in comparison to 10th in 2021 with zero points and 9th in 2020 with only 3 points.

Magnussen started the year off well for the team finishing in 5th place in the opening Bahrain Grand Prix and went on to get the team's first pole position, as well as his own, for the Brazilian GP sprint race.

Magnussen explained during an interview with GP Fans that the team has a lot of room for improvement in 2023, despite having improved performance in 2022. He said:

“We brought one upgrade [last year] and so hopefully, there can be more attempts from our aero guys to put performance on the car, and then we’re going to grow in different areas. Everything that we do at the track – strategy, operational-wise, pit stops, a lot of things have room for improvement.”

Now that the team have MoneyGram as their title sponsor, they will hit the cost cap for the first time in history, so many are expecting to see much better performance from the team. On top of this, it is thought that the Ferrari power unit issues have been ironed out so we are hoping to see more reliability from this year's machinery.

The team decided to part ways with German driver Mick Schumacher at the end of the 2022 season and have signed a contract with Nico Hulkenberg to take his place. Hulkenberg is coming back to a permanent seat after being an Aston Martin reserve driver for a couple of years.

Steiner also revealed recently that the team wanted to head into 2023 with two experienced drivers, after he was quizzed on whether they had been interested in American driver Logan Sargeant. The team will be hoping for solid points finishes from the two drivers.

Next 2023 Car Reveal?

The next important F1 date for you to put in your calendar is Friday 3rd February for the Red Bull 2023 car reveal. The team will be revealing the 2023 car during an event in New York City.