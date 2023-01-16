F1 World Left "Immeasurably Disappointed" After Williams Porsche Rumour Falls Flat

Fans are less than impressed that Porsche is not buying Williams.

The F1 World has been going wild over the weekend after rumours emerged that Williams might be joining forces with Gulf and Porsche again. However, those rumours have been proven false and disappointment has cascaded through the fans.

It all started when the Porsche's Formula E Instagram page changed to Porsche Motorsport which started raising hopeful questions with fans. There was also a video posted to the account to tease the brand which fans thought looked like some footage of Frank Williams, who set up Williams F1 team. Fans started drawing conclusions that Porsche were buying Williams as their way back into the sport.

Williams have now come out to put those rumours to bed. A spokesperson for Williams said:

“The rumours that Williams Racing is up for sale are inaccurate. “We are open to any discussions regarding the supply of engines with manufacturers from 2026 when the new engine regulations come in.

Fans were quick to share how disappointed they were with the reality that Porsche are not buying the team. One fan commented:

"My disappointment is immeasurable"



Another fan hit out at the team hinting that they need a rebrand. They wrote:

"So the Porsche motorsport announcement turned out not to have anything to do with Williams or F1. I don't know how I feel about the fact that I'm actually disappointed Williams fans weren't put out of our misery by a total rebrand"

Someone else wrote that Porsche were "letting everyone down":

"Porsche letting everyone down over the prospective F1 and Williams news."

Another F1 fan said that they "felt like a clown" for believing the rumour. They responded: