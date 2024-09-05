Fernando Alonso Receives Adrian Newey Designed Car Amid Rumors Of His Aston Martin Move
Fernando Alonso received his new Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, a project developed in collaboration with Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey. The delivery comes amid speculation of Newey's potential switch to the Silverstone team, with an announcement expected from Aston Martin on September 10.
Newey collaborated extensively with the British automaker on the development of the Valkyrie, a hypercar designed to provide the closest experience to driving a Formula 1 car while remaining road-legal. Alonso received his personalized version, complete with unique touches like his racing number 14 prominently featured on the accelerator pedal.
The 43-year-old F1 driver's car features a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green finish inspired by his AMR24 F1 car, highlighted with bespoke AMR Satin Lime Graphics and exposed carbon fiber elements, capturing a modern F1 aesthetic. The headrest is personalized with Alonso's name, and the number plate displays his racing number.
Alonso debuted his new Valkyrie hypercar outside the iconic Monte Carlo Bay Hotel, flaunting a unique specification crafted in partnership with Aston Martin's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin. The Spaniard, who also contributed to the development of the hypercar, revealed his feelings in a statement:
"It's hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day. To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie; one that I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin is certainly a day to remember.
"Valkyrie truly is an F1 car for the road, with so much of the knowledge and technology taken from all the experience Aston Martin has on track and I can't wait to hit the road."
Aston Martin claims the Valkyrie can cross the 60 mph barrier from a standstill in 2.5 seconds, courtesy of its 1155PS hybrid 6.5-liter V12 powertrain, combined with F1-inspired aerodynamics and performance.
Speaking of Newey, he is celebrated as one of the most successful designers in Formula 1 history, having been a key figure in achieving 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull since 1991.
As a result, Newey was rumored to be in discussions with several F1 teams regarding his plans for 2025 following his departure announcement from Red Bull in May. Speculation intensified around Aston Martin as his likely next destination, particularly after he was seen at the team's new Silverstone factory in June.
Owner of the Aston Martin F1 team Lawrence Stroll, recently confirmed that he was in talks with the legendary designer for a long time and desired that Newey join his team. He told Bloomberg on Tuesday:
"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years.
"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.
"So I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."
When asked if Newey would join Aston Martin, Stroll answered:
"I certainly hope so."