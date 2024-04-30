Ferrari F1 News: Team Teases Blue Miami GP Livery
Ferrari has unveiled a teaser for a special livery ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The preview hints at a striking design with blue accents, contrasting the traditional Ferrari red, as already hinted by the Maranello-based squad with the blue Miami GP race suits and merchandise.
The team is set to showcase a special livery at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend and has now shared a sneak peek to social media, revealing a livery that incorporates blue accents into their iconic red design.
The teaser shared by Ferrari focused on the SF-24's front end, where the blue hues subtly complement the classic Ferrari red. This choice marks a deviation from the anticipated all-blue design, instead opting for a nuanced approach that maintains the vehicle's largely traditional color scheme while introducing a fresh element.
On top of the blue accenting on the front nose, Ferrari also shared a hint that the wheel covers are also painted in the historic blue.
This change in livery, incorporating the two historical shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ferrari's presence in North America, breaking away from their traditional red to embrace a significant part of their racing heritage. The colours reflect the hues used by the North American Racing Team (N.A.R.T.) during the final races of the 1964 Formula 1 season and recall the American white and blue livery that replaced the iconic Italian Rosso Corsa.
The choice of Azzurro La Plata pays homage to Alberto Ascari, Ferrari's first world champion, who considered his blue gear as lucky charms during his victorious seasons in the early 1950s. In contrast, Azzurro Dino has been a favourite in past decades, marking a transitional period before Ferrari's racing uniforms shifted predominantly to red.