Former F1 Driver Gives Stark Reminder After Adrian Newey Exit - 'Mclaren Only Won 1 Title After He Left'
Adrian Newey's upcoming departure from Red Bull Racing has reignited discussions about his pivotal role in Formula 1 team dynamics. Historically, his exits have often led to performance declines in his former teams.
The announcement of Adrian Newey's planned exit from Red Bull Racing in the first quarter of 2025 has stirred the Formula 1 community, echoing previous shifts in team fortunes following his departures. Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok reminded fans of the impact Newey's departure had on McLaren and Williams, noting that, post-Newey, "McLaren only won one more title."
Newey, revered as one of the most talented and innovative F1 designers, plans to shift his focus to the development of the RB17 hypercar project ahead of his exit. During his tenure at Red Bull, he has been a cornerstone of their success, helping the team clinch 13 World Championships, achieve 118 victories, and secure over 100 pole positions.
Chandhok speculates that Newey might not be retiring from the Formula One scene entirely, suggesting a possible influence on another team’s design for the 2026 season. This speculation is not unfounded with multiple rumors hinting at a move to Ferrari. Chandhok posted to social media:
"It’s official…..!
"As Frank Williams once said, 'Adrian is the most competitive person I know'.
"Can’t see him hanging up his pencils just yet - starting at a new team in the second quarter of 2025 will influence the 2026 car wherever he goes."
Chandhok further posted:
"Worth remembering that Williams went from championship dominance to not winning another title and Mclaren only won 1 more title after Adrian left.... The sport has changed of course but fascinated to see the effect on RBR."