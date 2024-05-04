Miami F1 News: Max Verstappen on Pole Position - 'Not the Most Enjoyable'
In a challenging Miami GP Qualifying session, Max Verstappen clinched the pole position, though he admitted the experience was far from enjoyable. Despite car inconsistencies, he still outperformed the competition, including Ferrari rivals Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who will start from second and third, respectively.
Reflecting on his pole-winning lap during his post-qualifying interview, Verstappen shared his struggles with car performance and the conditions on the track:
"We definitely improved the car a bit. I don't know what it is, every single year we come here, I find it extremely difficult to be consistent with the car feeling, the tyre feeling over one lap.
"It's super hard to make sure that Sector 1 feels good, then Sector 3 at the end of the lap. To make that happens together is incredibly tough.
"Again today, it was about finding that balance. I think we did OK. It wasn't the most enjoyable lap of my career because of how slippery it is and you're not very confident on the lap. But we are on pole, and that's the most important thing."
Looking ahead to the race, Verstappen appeared optimistic about his race setup and his ability to adjust strategy based on previous outcomes:
"It definitely feels a little bit more under control , which I was looking for. Hopefully that helps us out tomorrow.
"We know what we, and I, did wrong at the start [in the Sprint]. I'm sure if I do my things correctly, then it should be alright."
As the Miami GP inches closer, all eyes will be on Verstappen to see if his qualifying performance translates into race-day dominance.